Hyderabad: US Ambassador visits Golconda, Qutb Shahi tombs Eric Garcetti

Hyderabad : The US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, on Sunday, visited the Golconda Fort and Qutb Shahi Tombs.

As part of the Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation, the US government is providing a quarter of a million dollars to support the conservation and restoration of six tombs built between the 18thand 19thcenturies.

Taking to social media, the US Ambassador said, “After visiting the Paigah Tombs, I wanted to be sure to visit the Qutb Shahi Tombs. More of the stunning architecture that has made this visit to Hyderabad so remarkable,” he tweeted.

He added, “Golconda fort has witnessed a millennium of kings, dynasties, and empires. It’s awe-inspiring to stand here amidst the great Deccan history,” he tweeted.

He has been on a monument-visit run during his first official visit to the city. He visited Charminar and the Paigah Tombs on Saturday. On his visit to Charminar he also tasted the Hyderabad’s Irani Chai and heaped praise for its unique taste. He also spent time at the Chowmahalla Palace, the erstwhile residence and of Nizam of the erstwhile Hyderabad State. “Oh yes and the Chia was great too,” he tweeted. Eric Garcetti was named the 26thUS ambassador to India by President DroupadiMurmu on May 11, 2023. He has served on the Los Angeles City Council for 12 years. Ambassador Garcetti won the election in 2013 as the youngest mayor in the city’s history and further won re-election in 2017.