Hyderabad: Wakf Board gets new fleet of vehicles

Nampally: Telangana State Wakf Board Chairman Mohammed Saleem, along with Wakf Board officials, flagged off three new 4-wheelers at Razzack Manzil, Haj House in Nampally, on Tuesday.
Mohammed Saleem said that due to non-availability of vehicles, the wakf officers were facing problems in making inspections.
Following his representation, the State government sanctioned three more 4-wheelers to the Board which now has a total of 7 vehicles.
He said the TRS government was keen to save wakf properties and recently, the Board also appointed new special officers, legal officers and standing councils for the protection of wakf properties.
