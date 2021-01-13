Hyderabad: Wakf Board gets new fleet of vehicles

Nampally: Telangana State Wakf Board Chairman Mohammed Saleem, along with Wakf Board officials, flagged off three new 4-wheelers at Razzack Manzil, Haj House in Nampally, on Tuesday.

Mohammed Saleem said that due to non-availability of vehicles, the wakf officers were facing problems in making inspections.

Following his representation, the State government sanctioned three more 4-wheelers to the Board which now has a total of 7 vehicles.

He said the TRS government was keen to save wakf properties and recently, the Board also appointed new special officers, legal officers and standing councils for the protection of wakf properties.