Hyderabad: Water Board to increase drinking water supply

Hyderabad: Ahead of summer, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWS&SB) is going to increase drinking water supply in the coming days. The Water Board has also decided to provide free water tankers in the areas where there is water scarcity.

A review meeting with all the officials was conducted by Managing Director Dana Kishore to discuss the action plan and measures to be taken for ensuring no interruption in the drinking water supply. During the meeting, the MD asked officials to address and resolve all public complaints registered related to drinking water supply.

Speaking at the meeting MD said, "In view of summer, all measures will be taken to ensure that people do not face any difficulties in water supply. Arrangements will be made to provide drinking water by tankers for free wherever necessary."

The Board will be taking appropriate measures to prevent contamination in water supply. Low pressure and tail-end areas were identified by the officials to carry out necessary repair work immediately. Power borewells will be made available to the public after reviewing the performance and after making repairs wherever necessary.