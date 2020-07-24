Hyderabad: Yadadri model green forest at trust land

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the Minister of MA &UD K Taraka Rama Rao's birthday, the Minister of Education, P Sabitha Indira Reddy, and Mayor Dr Bonthu Rammohan on Friday formally launched plantation drive by planting saplings in Victoria Memorial Home Trust land to develop it as Yadradri Model natural forest.

The Victoria Memorial Trust land is spread in about 10 acres and GHMC will develop it by planting trees, i.e. tall, medium, small plants in three levels, placing medicinal and flower saplings in between them. Once it develops, the area will create a pleasant ambience. It is proposed to plant about 2 lakh plants by July 31. In all, as many as 51 varieties will be planted in 10 acres of land.

Corporator Anitha Dayakar Reddy, Zonal Commissioner Upender Reddy, Additional Commissioner (bio-diversity) G Krishna and others participated in the programme.