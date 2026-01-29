HYDRAA intensifies fire safety crackdown across city

Following recent fatal fire incidents in the city, HYDRAA has intensified its focus and drafted a comprehensive action plan to prevent future tragedies through rigorous inspections and enforcement. Working in close coordination with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Fire Services Department, HYDRAA is ensuring that safety norms are strictly implemented across all urban sectors.

On Wednesday, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath ordered immediate inspections of both commercial and residential buildings throughout the city. Establishments found violating safety regulations will face immediate sealing and the disconnection of electricity. During a coordination meeting with GHMC, Fire Services and the Electricity Department, the Commissioner directed officials to prioritise high-risk commercial complexes. Any building found in breach will be prominently marked with notices declaring it a Fire Safety Non-Compliant Establishment to alert the public.

To encourage community participation, Commissioner Ranganath urged citizens to report potential hazards. He stated that anyone spotting a fire risk should call 9000113667 with the location and supporting evidence such as photos or videos, assuring that the identity of whistleblowers will remain strictly confidential. This directive followed an inspection of a furniture shop in Nampally, recently gutted by a blaze that claimed five lives. A preliminary assessment suggested that the primary causes were gross negligence and regulatory violations. Investigators noted that excessive storage of goods in cellars and corridors had blocked vital pathways, significantly increasing the risk.

The Commissioner clarified that cellars must be utilised solely for vehicle parking and must never house flammable materials or be used for residential or cooking purposes. He stressed the importance of maintaining clear escape routes to allow for swift evacuation during emergencies. Additionally, he recommended the installation of functional automatic sprinkler systems to extinguish fires without human intervention. HYDRAA, alongside the Fire Department and GHMC, will continue collaborative inspections to verify strict adherence to these life-saving regulations and ensure the city remains safe for all residents.