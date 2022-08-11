I-Day celebrations: Free entry to Buddhavanam on August 15

Hyderabad: As part of Independence Day, visitors will be permitted free entry into the Buddhavanam – the Buddhist Heritage Theme Park.

Buddhavanam Special Officer Mallepalli Laxmaiah said as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and to mark the 75 years of India's Independence, visitors would be provided free entry into Buddhavanam. Tourists and visitors can avail the opportunity of visiting different segments of the Buddhavanam on August 15 on free of cost.

Telangana State Tourist Development Corporation has developed the Buddhavanam at Nagarjuna Sagar.