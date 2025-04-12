  • Menu
ICICI hits back at KTR with facts over loan to Telangana govt

ICICI hits back at KTR with facts over loan to Telangana govt
Highlights

KTR, known for his constant stream of fake news and twisted narratives, has now stooped to a new low throwing wild, baseless allegations not just at the government, but even at ICICI Bank.

But this time, the reality check was brutal. ICICI Bank officially clarified that they neither gave any loans nor mortgaged any lands of Telangana . They were merely an intermediary/partner bank for raising bonds nothing more.

KTR also went on a multi-channel PR spree, giving interviews across national media only to end up exposing his ignorance on a national stage.

Meanwhile Sridhar Babu gave a detailed clarification of how funds were raised at RBI Norms.




