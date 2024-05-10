In 35 cases, the police caught the thief who was stealing in broad daylight

Nagarkurnool: A thief who was on the run after committing multiple thefts in Nagar-Kurnool district has been caught by the police. District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath revealed details regarding the thefts in a media conference.

Bontala Murthy, of Judcharla, for the past few years, he would target the locked houses in broad daylight to steal the gold, silver and cash from the house. He said that the Thimmajipet mandal police found the thief while checking the vehicles last night.

SP Gaikwad said that 84 grams of gold, 80 talas of silver, 1,50,000 in cash and a Pulsar bike were recovered from the thief after thorough interrogation of the thief. He said that the accused has already been identified in 35 theft cases.

He said that he is being remanded today. SP Gaikwad said that Murthy and his accomplices are likely to be identified in more cases. SP Gaikwad congratulated Thimmajipet Tadur Sub inspector's for their hard work in this case and caught the thief. Later, SP Gaikwad handed over the reward to the constables who participated in the investigation of the case.