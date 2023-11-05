In Mulugu District, Liquor Shops to Close for Three Days During Chhattisgarh State Assembly Elections says Collector Ila Tripathi

Mulugu: In the first phase of Chhattisgarh State Legislative Assembly election on 7th November this month in Bijapur district, all liquor shops/bars within a radius of '5' kilometers from the border of Chhattisgarh state. Depots on 5th of this month at 5 pm.

Mulugu District Collector Ila Tripathi said in a statement on Sunday that the first phase of Chhattisgarh State Legislative Assembly should be observed on 7th November as day for the first phase of Chhattisgarh State Legislative Assembly from 7th to 6 pm till the end of polling. . If any violations are detected, appropriate action will be taken under the Excise Act, she said in the statement.