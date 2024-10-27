Indiramma houses for poor, DA for employees as Diwali gift

Hyderabad: The State Government has announced Diwali gift for the poorer sections and government employees. Nearly 3,500 Indiramma houses would be sanctioned in each assembly constituency. The government employees will get a hike in dearness allowance.

The state cabinet after discussing the issue of Indiramma housing has decided to allot the houses to the beneficiaries through Grama Sabhas. Briefing the press after the cabinet meeting, Information and Public Relations Minister P Srinivas Reddy said that in view of financial constraints, the cabinet approved to release single DA. The employees' issues under the GO 317 and GO 46 would be addressed soon, he said.

The cabinet also approved the Metro Rail second phase project on 76.4 km stretch at the cost of Rs 24,269 crore. The cabinet would send the DPR to the Union government for final approval. The cabinet approved the proposal to construct the roads under Panchayat Raj and Roads and Buildings wing through PPP at an estimated cost of Rs 28,000 crore. The BC census would be completed by November 30 and the official mechanism would be prepared to complete the process at the fast pace.

Srinivas Reddy said that the cabinet ratified the transfer of the Goshamahal stadium site for construction of the new Osmania hospital and approved allocation of 211 acres for the Mulugu Tribal University . The cabinet also approved the Young India physical and sports university and the Gachibowli stadium will be used for the purpose. ITIs under Skill University will be set up in Madhira , Huzurabad and Huzurnagar. The silt removal project on pilot basis will be taken up at Kadam project and also set up more paddy procurement centres in the state.