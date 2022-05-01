Infrastructure creation in govt schools to get big push

Hyderabad: The Ministerial Sub-Committee has decided to expedite the creation of infrastructure as part of Mana Ooru Mana Badi initiative of the government to give facelift to government schools across the State on Saturday.

As per the release, the committee has directed the concerned authorities to take up infrastructural works in line with the objectives and take steps to complete the works by the beginning of the academic year 2022-23. The committee also decided that every week a video conference will be held with the authorities. Also, it was planned that as part of rural and urban development saplings will be planted, this will be start from May and this planting programme should be completed by June 1 to 12.

Very soon, around 30,000 education institutions will be equipped with digital classroom. Also was suggested that the curriculum should be designed to encourage entrepreneurship among the new generation of children at the school level.

The Sub-Committee also decided to take steps to ensure that the educational institutions currently run by the welfare departments in the State have the same curriculum and policy as other government educational institutions are having.

IT Minister KT Rama Rao said that Rs 50,000 amount per school will be released for purchasing sport equipment. It. has been decided to develop government junior colleges if they are running on the same campus along with the school. District Collectors and Additional Collectors were asked to work hard to expedite the work undertaken under the scheme.

IT Minister KT Rama Rao, Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Ready, Planning Commission Vice Chairman Vinod Kumar, Health Minister T. Harish Rao, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud and senior officials of Education department were present in the meeting.