Insulted by party leaders: Jagga Reddy

Hyderabad: Congress MLA T Jagga Reddy on Friday alleged that his own party leaders had insulted him during a recent public meeting at Gajwel. He said that he could have joined the ruling party, if he wanted, adding that none could have stopped him from joining the TRS. He made these remarks while talking to the media in an Informal chat on the assembly premises.

Reddy claimed that he was facing insults despite being so faithful to the party. He alleged that former minister J Geetha Reddy did not give him an opportunity to speak at the Gajwel meeting. Hastening to state that he respects her a lot, the legislator made it clear that he was insulted at the meeting.

Reddy asserted that he could also hold a public meeting with two lakh people. He said he also has fans in the State.