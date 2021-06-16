Interesting things going to happen in State politics: MLC Kavitha

Jagtial: In an interesting revelation, MLC K Kavitha predicted that the political equations were going to change soon in the State.

The MLC revealed while addressing a gathering at Jagtial district headquarters on Tuesday, that political situations would also change in the State in accordance with the changing political equations.

"Interesting things were going to happen in State politics. Whatever changes that were going to happen, the TRS would continue to be a strong political force as the party enjoys public support" Kavitha noted.

She attended the swearing in ceremony of District Library Chairman Dr Gollapally Chandrasekhar Goud and said of the 18 mandals in the district 15 mandals have libraries. She urged SC Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar to take steps to establish libraries in other mandals too.

Kavitha wanted the libraries to be modernised with internet facilities and computers to help the students and those preparing for competitive examinations. The District Library has to be developed as a model library.

Stating that book reading was a must for everyone, she said Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao was able to lead Telangana movement successfully because of the knowledge he gained through book reading.

Minister Eshwar said that libraries in the State of Telangana have become repositories of knowledge and were equipped with books needed for competitive examinations. The TRS government revived the government libraries.

He informed that one crore rupees have been sanctioned and a site was allotted for the District Library in Jagitial and the construction of the library would be completed in one year period. SC Study Circle was sanctioned for the district, he added.

Meanwhile, the Zilla Parishad Chairperson Dava Vasantha and Municipal Chairperson Bhoga Shravani were not allowed to speak in the meeting as per the protocol and their followers expressed displeasure at the insult caused to them. MLAs Dr M Sanjay Kumar and Sunke Ravishankar, State Library Chairman Ayachitam Sridhar and others were present.