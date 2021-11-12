Is State becoming Udta Telangana? - 12th November 2021

Taking a serious note of the increasing incidents of ganja smuggling busts in the State and reports of the mafia luring farmers to grow ganja as an inter crop, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has asked the administration to clamp down on the supply of contraband across the State. He also took a serious note of the Hyderabad becoming a major hub for drugs like heroin, coming from Nigeria, and ganja from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. Sweeping measures against the menace including warning of cancellation of Rythu Bandhu for farmers taking to ganja cultivation, a cross-section of society has welcomed the crackdown and put forth suggestions to stamp out the evil from the State. Here are excerpts:

We were awestruck when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) exposed Tollywood's connection with the drug racket. So far, the police had arrested the peddlers when they used to bring the contraband especially ganja from the remote parts of the Andhra Pradesh State.

The Warangal police have now found the drug supply in the city also. It's time to tighten up the grip to stop the spread of drugs in the city. The police action should be a deterrent to others from committing such offences. We also have to look at the NGOs and civil societies to sensitise people about the ill effects of drugs.

Dr K Sai Sharan, Asst professor, Hanumakonda

Educational institutions should keep survelliance on adolescent children at the time of teaching. Every teacher should take the responsibility to eradicate and minimise drug abuse in the present society.

They must check any signs of drug abuse with the behaviour of every student in the classroom as part of teaching. If they found any student using drugs, they should give counselling to such students and inform their parents.

Dr K Ramakrishna, principal, SRR Government Arts & Science College, Karimnagar

The government should give strict instructions to stop ganja smuggling into the State to prevent the TS from becoming Udta Telangana. Check posts should be set up in all the districts and should closely monitor every moment at borders in districts. Police and excise departments should conduct checking with coordination to curb drug usage. The government must increase staff of all departments to make the society better.

M Vijay, businessman, Khammam