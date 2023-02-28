It was not suicide but murder: Medico's kin

Amid tight security, the last rites of medico Dr D Preethi, who allegedly committed suicide over harassment by a senior, were performed at her native place of Girni thanda in the district on Monday. A pall of gloom descended on the entire village and surrounding areas on hearing the death of the PG medical student for the last five days. Heavy police forces were deployed in the village to ensure no law and order problem during the last rites.





The first year student of the post graduate (MD) in the department of Anaesthesia at Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) in Warangal, Preethi succumbed at a hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday night after she allegedly took a lethal injection. Parents and close relatives alleged that she was murdered by giving lethal injection by someone. They demanded that the police disclose the detail of the investigation into the incident.

Preethi's father Narendra claimed that his daughter did not commit suicide but was murdered. He alleged that someone gave a lethal injection to his daughter and demanded a thorough probe into the incident by a sitting Judge. His daughter was not a coward to take such extreme step. Preethi's sister Puja said the former was a courage girl and never thought that the matter would turn into serious. She also told preethi to slap the senior and give befitting answer if he continued harassment.

Warangal police already arrested Preethi's senior M A Saif, a second year student in the department of Anaesthesia for alleged harassment. Police said that the investigation is under progress and all evidence would be produced in the court.