Jagadish calls Revanth 'characterless person'

Suryapet/ Nakrekal: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy flayed TPCC chief Revanth Reddy on his derogatory comments on CM KCR. On the second day celebrations of CM KCR on Wednesday, the Minister inaugurated the blood donation camps in Suryapet and Nakrekal in Nalgonda district. Speaking on this occasion, he described TPCC president Revanth Reddy as a characterless person and added that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Road as a responsible and mature politician had condemned BJP Assam CM's meaningless remarks on Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi.

Stating that Revanth is more dangerous than the BJP CM Biswas, he questioned the PCC chief how far he is correct by making death comments when TRS party ranks celebrating their leader's birthday?

Revanth had joined Congress to bury it permanently in Telangana, he asserted. Revanth is such a person who supported anti-Telangana leaders and tried his level best to dilute the announced Telangana, he explained. The Minister stated that Revanth Reddy is not a Congress leader. He is a TDP covert, he added. He said that in general, people make comments based on their attitude and upbringing.