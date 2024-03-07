Jagadish ‘shatters’ dream of Gutha’s son Amit

Hyderabad: Former minister G Jagadish Reddy has shattered the dreams of Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy’s son Amit, who was aspiring for ticket in the ensuing Lok Sabha election.It is learnt that the young leader has opted out of contest.

Gutha has been pitching for a ticket for his son; his name was heard even in the Munugode by-elections. Amit has been taking up various programmes through his trust in Nalgonda district. Sources said Sukhender Reddy was trying for a ticket either from Nalgonda or Bhongir LS segment this time. He was earlier upset when his name was not considered in the list of probables during the preparatory meetings organised in Telangana Bhavan. Finally BRS working president KT Rama Rao had to talk to the council chairman and facify him.

However, the situation has changed in the party now. The party leaders said Jagadish Reddy has been calling the shots in the party and has taken all responsibilities given by the party. He took responsibility of by-polls in Nagarjunsgar and Huzurnagar and ensured party won with a good margin. Incidentally, Jagadish was the only BRS candidate to win from Nalgonda district in the Congress wave, which had won 11 seats. This has strengthened his stature before the party chief KCR. The former minister will be having the last laugh on this, said a BRS leader. He said the party leaders in district should also support the candidate; otherwise it would hamper chances in elections.

There has been infighting among the BRS leaders in Nalgonda. Sources said when Amit’s name was proposed for Nalgonda, the former MLA from town had openly opposed his candidature and vowed to defeat him in the elections. With the party high command unable to settle the group war in the district, sources said the father-son duo has decided to opt out of contest.