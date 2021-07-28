Jagtial: Cops attacked by sand mafia

Jagtial: Thesand mafia that transports sand illegally from the banks of the Godavari river in eth district have proving to be more violent day by day.

In an incident at Vempalli Venkatraopet in Mallapur mandal on Monday night a probationary SI Venkatesh, constables Srinivas, Raj Kumar and Suresh were attacked by sand mafia when during a search operation near the river to check illegal sand transportation.

When the police rushed to the spot on a tip-off, that some members of the sand mafia were illegally moving sand, the police were attacked with stones and sticks. On receiving information Metpally DSP Ghouse Baba and CI Sreenu rushed to the spot and seized five tractors.

The police personnel were shifted to hospital for treatment and search for the accused was on.