Jai Ho Mahalakshmi...! RTC opts for Metro seating model in buses to ferry more passengers

Hyderabad: With the footfall increased in State-run buses following the ‘Mahalakshmi’ scheme, the TSRTC changed seating arrangements like Metro to accommodate more passengers.

Following the implementation of free travel for women in RTC buses under the scheme, women without any hesitation are travelling; others are facing innumerable difficulties. It has been observed that with the scheme, the footfall increased from 11 lakh a day to 18 - 20 lakh. Generally, RTC buses witness huge footfall during the morning and evening hours as unorganised workforce, especially women, travel for commuting. The scheme is leading to massive chaos in buses with less number

of vehicles being run across the State. According to TSRTC, to accommodate more passengers and to give conductors ample room to move around and issue tickets to the passengers, the Greater Hyderabad zone decided to try Metro-like side-facing seating in city buses.

“It has not only led to congestion for passengers, but has become inconvenient for conductors to move along the walkway. So, we decided to make more space in aisle space by changing seating,” said V Venkateswarlu, ED, Greater Hyderabad zone.

He said six seats were removed from the middle section of buses which earlier accommodated 12 passengers but left less space for passengers to stand. As per the existing seating arrangement, there are 44 seats and a footfall of 63 passengers is considered 100% occupancy. The number of women passengers almost doubled after the free scheme. With this pressure on conductors also doubled to check ID cards and issue zero-charge tickets.

He said the change of seating was done in 25 buses, including on routes 47L, 20P, 23GF, 24B, 107VR, 107JS and others, especially on those where high footfall of passengers is witnessed. ”However, travellers said with change of seating buses could accommodate extra passengers, but the seating capacity has been decreased. Said Sreeja, a college student,“Apart from peak hours, on various routes, there would be a normal footfall of passengers where they easily find a seat, but with this change of seating passengers are forced to stand.”

K Akheel, another passenger, pointed out “They have changed seating like Metro, which shifts passengers in a few minutes. But in the heavy traffic in the city passengers would face difficulties with the low capacity seats. They are forced to stand for a long time. The government should take steps and ply more buses in the city,” he added.