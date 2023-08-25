  • Menu
Jana Reddy paves way for sons to contest in next polls in Telangana

Jana Reddy, who worked as a minister for 16 years and as an MLA for seven times in the united state, is putting his two sons in the election battlefield in the upcoming elections

Hyderabad: Congress leader and senior leader of Telangana unit, Kunduru Janareddy is staying away from the elections and. He has decided not to contest the upcoming assembly elections.

Jana Reddy, who worked as a minister for 16 years and as an MLA for seven times in the united state, is putting his two sons in the election battlefield in the upcoming elections. His elder son Raghuveer Reddy will contest from Miryalaguda constituency and his younger son Jayveer Reddy will contest from Nagarjunasagar constituency.

To this extent, Jayveer submitted his application for the assembly seat at the PCC office on Thursday. Raghuveer Reddy will apply on Friday.

