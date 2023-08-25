Live
- Rupee snaps three-day rally to settle 13 paise lower at 82.69 against US dollar
- Jana Reddy paves way for sons to contest in next polls in Telangana
- PL Technical Research: TECHNICAL VIEW - NIFTY
- PL Stock Report: Alembic Pharmaceuticals (ALPM IN) - Management Meet Update - US sales and profitability to improve - Not Rated
- Following are foreign exchange rates on August-25-2023
- Supreme Court dismisses Kejriwal’s plea against Guj HC order denying interim relief in PM Modi's academic degree defamation case
- Chandrababu to meet Central Election Commission on August 28
- Cops announces restrictions ahead of G20 Summit: Auto-rickshaws, taxis, and bus services affected
- Gold prices near two-week highs
- World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra enters final with season-best 88.77m throw
Highlights
Jana Reddy, who worked as a minister for 16 years and as an MLA for seven times in the united state, is putting his two sons in the election battlefield in the upcoming elections
Hyderabad: Congress leader and senior leader of Telangana unit, Kunduru Janareddy is staying away from the elections and. He has decided not to contest the upcoming assembly elections.
Jana Reddy, who worked as a minister for 16 years and as an MLA for seven times in the united state, is putting his two sons in the election battlefield in the upcoming elections. His elder son Raghuveer Reddy will contest from Miryalaguda constituency and his younger son Jayveer Reddy will contest from Nagarjunasagar constituency.
To this extent, Jayveer submitted his application for the assembly seat at the PCC office on Thursday. Raghuveer Reddy will apply on Friday.
