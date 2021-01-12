Jangaon: Cops cane BJP workers

Jangaon: The alleged brutality of Jangaon police on BJP activists created a flutter among the people here on Tuesday. It all started when Jangaon town BJP president Varanasi Pavan Sharma and others staged a protest at the Municipal Office, questioning the civic officials' decision to pull down the flexis put up on Swami Vivekananda's 158th birth anniversary in the town.

Standing in front of the Municipal Commissioner's chamber, the BJP activists raised slogans against the government. Terming it as a biased approach, the protesters demanded the civic officials to answer why they had not removed the flexis and posters erected by the ruling TRS workers in the town.

At this point, Inspector D Mallesh Yadav and his team, who arrived at the spot, abused and caned the protestors, before shifting them to the police station. The video of the incident has gone viral on

social media.

Varanasi Pavan Sharma said that their protest was peaceful and criticised the police for abusing and caning them indiscriminately. "The Inspector started to beat us when we asked the municipal officials to remove the ruling party leaders' posters and banners," he added.

Meanwhile, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay condemned the incident and termed it as the highhandedness of the police. "What is wrong if we celebrate Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary. The police acting like the agents of the TRS leaders," he said.

Sanjay, who was participating in party activity in Bheemadevera mandal of Warangal Urban district on Tuesday, demanded the government to take stern action against Inspector Mallesh.

Sanjay gave a call for 'Chalo Jangaon' on Wednesday in which party cadres from Warangal will also take part. Bandi Sanjay threatened to lay siege to DGP Office in Hyderabad if the police fail to take action against the Inspector within 24 hours.