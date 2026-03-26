Jeevan Reddy bids goodbye to Cong; vows to take on Revanth

Former minister T. Jeevan Reddy has announced his resignation from the Congress, bringing an end to his four-decade-long association with the party. The announcement was made during a meeting with key party leaders and supporters in Jagtial, where nearly 2,000 of his followers also resigned in solidarity.

In a strongly worded address, Jeevan Reddy accused the party leadership of sidelining him and attempting to suppress his political influence. He alleged that the current state leadership, particularly Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, was working to prevent the rise of other leaders within the party. Expressing frustration, he declared that just as he had fought against leaders like N Chandrababu Naidu and K Chandrashekar Rao in the past, he would now direct his political struggle against Revanth Reddy.

Jeevan Reddy questioned the internal functioning of the Congress, asking why leaders from rival parties were being allowed to influence its affairs. He raised concerns over alleged encouragement of defections in multiple constituencies, calling it unethical and damaging to the party’s long-term cadre.

He also criticised instances where leaders contested elections on one party’s ticket and later shifted loyalties without resigning, calling such practices a betrayal of democratic values.

Reflecting on his political journey, Jeevan Reddy highlighted his contributions to the party over the years. He recalled key victories in Jagtial, including the 1993 elections where he secured a decisive mandate despite strong opposition, and the 1995 local body elections when Congress succeeded even during a strong Telugu Desam Party wave. He also pointed to his role during the Telangana movement and his decade-long efforts in the opposition when the Bharat Rashtra Samithi was in power.

He emphasised that he had consistently stood by the ideals of Rahul Gandhi and questioned why his loyalty had not been recognised. Expressing disappointment, he said that despite serving as both as an MLA and an MLC and even being considered for key leadership roles like PCC president, he was denied due recognition, including a ministerial berth.

“What is the solution if individuals like Mahesh Kumar Goud and Vamsi Chandar are brought in? Am I expected to remain patient even after one of my followers was brutally murdered in broad daylight? Am I supposed to simply endure the insults and injustices being inflicted upon us? Why should I remain patient? The attitude of the Congress High Command has been akin to smiling with one's lips while sneering with one's eyes. Having waged a solitary battle as both a Member of the Legislative Assembly and a Member of the Legislative Council, am I not at least deserving of a ministerial berth? How unfortunate is it that I—who was once in the race for the PCC Presidency—am today compelled to fight for my own rights within my own constituency?”, he said.

Concluding his remarks, he said that continuing in the party under such circumstances was no longer possible. His resignation marks a significant political development in Telangana, especially in Jagtial, where he has been a prominent figure for decades.