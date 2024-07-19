  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Job Fair on 22 of this month

Job Fair on 22 of this month
x
Highlights

District Employment Officer Dr. Priyanka Gadwal has stated that training and employment is being provided in various companies in Gadwal, Hyderabad to the unemployed youth in the age group of 18 to 30 years

Gadwal: District Employment Officer Dr. Priyanka Gadwal has stated that training and employment is being provided in various companies in Gadwal, Hyderabad to the unemployed youth in the age group of 18 to 30 years. Priyanka said in a statement.

District Employment Department on 22nd of this month B.C. 11.00 am at Study Circle, Gadwal. He said that the job fair is being held from noon to 2.00 p.m. Participate in Job Mela Unemployed S.S.C, Inter, Degree, Electrician (ITI

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X