Job Fair on 22 of this month

Gadwal: District Employment Officer Dr. Priyanka Gadwal has stated that training and employment is being provided in various companies in Gadwal, Hyderabad to the unemployed youth in the age group of 18 to 30 years. Priyanka said in a statement.

District Employment Department on 22nd of this month B.C. 11.00 am at Study Circle, Gadwal. He said that the job fair is being held from noon to 2.00 p.m. Participate in Job Mela Unemployed S.S.C, Inter, Degree, Electrician (ITI