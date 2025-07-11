Jogulamba Gadwal Health Department Launches District-Wide Awareness Campaign on Seasonal Diseases and Family Planning

Gadwal: A district-level review meeting was conducted at the District Medical and Health Department office in Jogulamba Gadwal on July 11, 2025. The meeting involved Medical Officers and Multi-Purpose Health Assistants (Male) from all Primary Health Centres (PHCs) across the district. The session was chaired by District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO), Dr. S. K. Siddappa, and Program Officer, Dr. Prasoon Rani Meda.

The officials reviewed the ongoing and upcoming health programs within each PHC jurisdiction and discussed village-wise planning and implementation strategies. Special emphasis was placed on raising awareness among the public about seasonal diseases such as malaria, dengue, and chikungunya, which tend to spike during the monsoon season. The health workers were directed to intensify IEC (Information, Education, and Communication) activities in the villages to help people identify symptoms early, adopt preventive measures, and seek timely medical care.

As part of the World Population Day campaign, the DM&HO announced that from July 11 to July 18, 2025, a special awareness campaign will be conducted throughout the district. The focus of the campaign will be to educate the public on family planning and scientific sterilization procedures. The aim is to promote informed decisions regarding reproductive health and to reduce the burden of unplanned pregnancies.

Dr. Siddappa emphasized the importance of community participation and grassroots-level health outreach. He instructed the MPHA(M) staff to work in coordination with ASHA workers and ANMs to ensure effective delivery of health education in rural areas. He also stressed that seasonal disease prevention and reproductive health education are both critical to ensuring the well-being of families and the reduction of public health burdens.

Dr. Prasoon Rani Meda highlighted the need to strengthen field surveillance, monitor fever cases, and ensure adequate stock of medicines, diagnostic kits, and mosquito repellents at all PHCs.

This initiative reflects the district health department’s commitment to proactive public health management and awareness-driven intervention at the village level.