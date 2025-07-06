Jogulamba Gadwal Police Excel at Zonal Duty Meet – SP Commends Medal Winners

Gadwal: District Superintendent of Police (SP) Sri T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, emphasized that the Police Duty Meet plays a vital role in enhancing the professional skills and capabilities of police officers and personnel.

The SP made these remarks while congratulating the police officers and staff who represented Jogulamba Gadwal district and won 12 medals at the Zonal-Level Police Duty Meet held over two days in Nagar Kurnool district. A special appreciation program was organized in the SP’s chamber today to honor the medal winners.

Addressing the gathering, SP T. Srinivasa Rao stated that the Police Duty Meet is not only a platform for showcasing physical fitness, operational readiness, and technical prowess, but also a key opportunity to keep up with the fast-evolving field of policing and technology. He added that such events, organized annually, help officers stay updated with contemporary policing techniques and demonstrate their commitment to duty.

The SP proudly noted that winning 12 medals at the zonal-level meet is a reflection of the district police’s growing competence and discipline. He encouraged all participants to aim higher, stating that those who excel at the zonal level will get the chance to compete in the state-level and later at the national-level Police Duty Meets. He urged them to continue their hard work and bring more medals to Jogulamba Gadwal district by showcasing outstanding performance in upcoming competitions.

The event was attended by Armed Forces DSP Narender Rao, SB Inspector Nageshwar Reddy, Shanti Nagar SI Nag Shekhar Reddy, and the medal-winning police personnel, all of whom were appreciated for their dedication and performance.

This event not only highlighted the district's excellence in policing but also reinforced the spirit of motivation and continuous improvement among the ranks of the Jogulamba Gadwal Police Department.

Hans News Service Gadwal.

