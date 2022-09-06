JPNCE celebrates Teacher's Day

Mahbubnagar: The teachers and lecturers of Jaya Prakash Narayana College of Engineering celebrated Teacher's Day grandly marking the 154th birth anniversary of India's second president Dr Servepally Radhakrishna on Monday.

BS Ravi Kumar, chairman of JNPCE College garlanded the portrait of the former President and paid rich tributes to the great leader. While speaking on the occasion the chairman said that the teaching profession is one of the most dedicated profession and the teachers and lecturers in the schools and colleges play a vital role in transforming the lives of the students as best citizen's of this country.

The chairman recollected that Dr. Servepally Radha Krishna had contributed immensely to the Indian education. He said that Radha Krishna's contribution to the Indian education system through University Education Commission was significant for transforming our education system as one of the most robust and efficient education system in the world.

The JPNCE chairman advised the teachers to work with dedication and urged them to take inspiration from the great leader.

JPNCE college principal Dr. Sujeevan, Polytechnic college principal Dr. V.E Chandrasekhar, heads of various departments, teaching staff and students took part in the celebrations.