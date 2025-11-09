Live
Jubilee Hills By-Election campaign ends, polling on November 11
The campaign for the Jubilee Hills constituency by-election concluded this evening, with polling set to take place in just two days. The Election Commission has mandated that non-residents vacate the constituency after 6 pm and has ordered the closure of all wineries and pubs within the Jubilee Hills area. Voting is scheduled from 7 am to 6 pm on November 11.
This by-election has arisen following the passing of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath, prompting major political parties to invest significant efforts into their campaigns. The ruling Congress party and the opposition BRS view this election as a matter of prestige, intensifying their campaigning strategies. Meanwhile, the BJP is also pushing hard for success. Despite the heightened competition, the outcome remains uncertain, leaving many to speculate on the electorate's sentiments.