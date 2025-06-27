Jurala Gate issue clear proof of Cong’s negligence: BRS

Hyderabad: BRS leaders on Thursday said that the breaking of gate number 9 rope in the Jurala project was a clear proof of the negligence of the Congress government.

BRS senior leaders V Srinivas Goud and G Devi Prasad visited the Jurala project site on Thursday. Later, talking to the media, Srinivas Goud said that the Jurala project was in danger today because the Chief Minister, who cannot even lay a single brick, is not able to manage the existing project. The Revanth government’s apathy in getting maintenance work done at the spillway despite knowing that floods will occur every year is clearly visible.

“In the context of the gradual increase in the flood in Jurala, the Chief Minister and ministers should still be sleeping soundly. Already due to this government’s incompetence, the SLBC tunnel collapsed and eight people lost their lives. 16 villages were flooded due to the Peddavagu.

The Vattem pump house was submerged. The Sunkishala retaining wall collapsed and hundreds of crores of rupees were lost. Now, the rope of gate number 9 of Jurala has broken and the ropes of other gates are weak, putting the project in danger,” he said.

The government should immediately alert the people of the downstream areas and take precautionary measures by constantly assessing the increasing inflow from above. Precautions should be taken to ensure that the Jurala project does not suffer any damage, he added.