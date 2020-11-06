Kalvakuntla Kavitha showers accolades on Sandhya Rasakatla for her feat in mining sector

Hyderabad: MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha felicitated Sandhya Rasakatla, the first woman in the Indian mining sector to get Underground Second Class Manager's Certificate.



Sandhya Rasakatla met Kavitha at her residence on Thursday. Rasakatla had recently created history by becoming the first woman in the Indian mining sector to be awarded Underground Second Class Manager's Certificate Competency. Kavitha had been advocating employment of women in mining and she had raised this issue in the Parliament several times.

This accomplishment of Sandhya Rasakatla was first acknowledged by Kavitha on her Twitter handle where she tweeted, "Sandhya has created history by becoming the first woman in the Indian mining sector to be awarded Underground Second Class Manager's Certificate Competency. It fills our hearts with pride to see the heights that women of our State are achieving. May you shine and rise. #Singareni"

She congratulated Sandhya for her remarkable achievement and celebrated the glory that Sandhya has brought to the State of Telangana due to her will and determination to break the glass ceiling. Kavitha spoke with Sandhya and told her that she was immensely proud of this daughter from Singareni and that she would always stand by her.

Her certification for Second Class Manager's Certificate Competency has made her the first woman in the Indian mining sector to be certified for this profile.