Kalwakurthy former MLA Edma Krishna Reddy passes away in Hyderabad

Kalwakurthy former MLA Edma Krishna Reddy passed away here in Hyderabad on Tuesday after a brief illness. Reddy is said to have been suffering from throat pain and got admitted into Omega Hospital where he breathed his last.

Krishna Reddy served as two-time MLA from Kalwakurthy assembly constituency. He won as an independent candidate in 1994 elections for the first time and later he contested from Congress party in 2004 elections.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao condoled the demise of Krishna Reddy and expressed condolences to the bereaved family. The CM said that Reddy gained public affection through his social activities and emerged as a popular leader.

Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, ministers Srinivas Goud, Harish Rao, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Indra Karan Reddy and Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar also conveyed their condolences.