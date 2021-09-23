Kamaram health centre lies in utter neglect

Mahabubabad: In what that reflects the apathetic approach of the successive governments, a health sub-centre at Kamaram gram panchayat under Gangaram mandal that has come up a dozen years ago to cater to the health needs of the Adivasis has been lying in utter neglect. What is strange about this health centre is that it didn't even have an approach road and electricity facility. The sub-centre is the only resort to at least six villages. People in need will have to cross the farm fields to reach the centre.



"It's a herculean task for the elderly people, especially the lactating mothers who turn to the health centre to get their kids vaccinated. Moreover, the sub-centre is overseen by just one Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) without a doctor," Banoth Vikram said. The locals said that it's difficult to stay a few hours in the centre without power supply.

With no power supply, the ANM have to store whatever medicines that needed a freezer at the primary health centre (PHC) in Komatlaguda village which is 20 kilometres from Kamaram.

As a result, the ANM S Venkatalaxmi who brings the vaccines once in a week from Komatlaguda PHC administers them to the needy. Fortunately, she is getting the support of local ASHA workers.

Speaking to The Hans India, ANM S Venkatalaxmi said, "I have been working at the sub-centre since its inauguration some 12 years ago. We have no power and water supply. Patients have been struggling to reach the centre. Even in emergency, the patients have to go to Komatlaguda PHC."

With no proper maintenance over the years, walls and the windows of the building have taken a dent. As a result, the patients are gathering on the premises of the nearby gram panchayat office to get medical care. It gave an opportunity for the miscreants to steal some of the instruments in the sub-centre, it's learnt.

A woman crossing a creek to reach the health sub-centre



