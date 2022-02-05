Kamareddy: 120 centres set up for 10th examinations

Kamareddy: Collector Jitesh V Patil said that 120 examination centers are being set up in Kamareddy district to conduct 10th Class examinations.

District Collector Jitesh was the chief guest at school headmasters meeting held at the Integrated District Office Complex here on Friday.There are 13,166 students in the Class X in the district, the collector said.

Patil said that principals and teachers should work together to ensure that all students pass the upcoming Class X annual examination. He suggested that special classes be held for 10th grade students. Collector Patil directed the teachers to identify the students who are lagging behind in their studies and give them special focus so that they can improve their self-confidence and can pass the exams.

The Collector said that the teacher should be a guide for the students and provide a bright future. Jitesh V Patil asked principals to take initiative and apply online for scholarships for SC students. He asked the zonal level education authorities to identify the schools that are clean and send nominations for the Swachha Puraskar.

The District Collector unveiled the Vijayapatham Tenth Class Subject Analysis and Sample Questionnaire books under the auspices of the District Education Department following the Kovid rules. Gazetted Principals Association Diary was also unveild on the occasion. The event was attended by Assistant Commissioner Lingam, District SC Corporation Officer Rajita, Education Officers Venugopal, Balaram, Ganga Kishan, Ramaswamy, Sripati, Manohar, Siddi Ram Reddy, Srikanth and head teachers.