Kamareddy: Collector Dr A Sharath lauded Konda Lakshman as a warrior on his birth anniversary

Kamareddy: District Collector Dr A Sharath lauded Konda Laxman Bapuji as a warrior, who fought tirelessly against Andhra colonists for the protection of the rights of the people of Telangana.

On 105th birth anniversary of Telangana freedom fighter Konda Lakshman Bapuji, Collector Sharath paid floral tributes to Konda Lakshman statue at Kamareddy district headquarters on Sunday.

The Collector said Lakshman had contributed to the cultural and political development of the people of Telangana and reminded that every November 1 was celebrated as Black Day along with Telangana advocates like Bhupathi Krishnamurthy Padmanabhan.

Additional Collector P Yadireddy, Municipal Commissioner Devender, District BC Development in-charge Officer D Srinivas, Assistant BC Development Officer Yadagiri, Superintendent Rewanth, other officers paid tributes.