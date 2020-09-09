Kamareddy: Complete Rythu Vedika building construction by tomorrow

Kamareddy: Pointing to the delay in the construction of Rythu Vedika buildings in the district, District Collector Dr A Sharath directed the authorities to complete the construction of all buildings by September 10.



After visiting Bikhnoor, Jangampally, Anthampally and Baswapur villages on Monday, Collector Sharath said public representatives and officials should work for the promotion of greenery in the district and told village leaders to take steps to plant 5,000 plants in Palle Prakruti Vanam.

The Collector ordered to supply water through drip irrigation and suggested to set up benches and walkway in the nature forest. He warned that if anyone destroys the plants in the nature forest, they will be fined. Later, he inspected the constructions of Rythu Vedika buildings in Jangampally, Bhiknoor and Baswapur.

Additional Collector Venkatesh, Assistant Collector Hemant Keshava Patil, Mandal Special Officer Vijayalakshmi, MPDO Anantha Rao, Tahsildar Govardhan, MPO Praveen Kumar, Panchayati Raj DE Murali and officials were present on the occasion.