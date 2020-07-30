Kamareddy: Palle Pragati funds granted to Nagireddypet

Kamareddy: The government had sanctioned Palle Pragati funds and Rs 10.76 crore was allocated to Nagireddypet mandal, informed District Collector Dr A Sharath, at a review meeting with the district officials at Nagireddypet Mandal Parishad Office on Wednesday.

The Collector directed the officials to set up fertilizer compost sheds in all villages in the district by August 15 and asked the panchayat to separate wet and dry waste and make organic fertilizer and sell it in villages to generate revenue. The officials concerned were told to expedite construction of cemetery, avenue plantation and the pending development works of Palle Pragati.

The Collector told the officials to ensure that 85% of the saplings planted in villages survives. Stating that rural nature parks will be set up in 37 residential habitation areas, he directed the secretaries to give a report of the comprehensive details of villages and also to set up monkey food courts in all villages.

MPP Rajudas said that the MPDO office roof was leaking during rainy season and asked the Collector to provide funds to repair the leakage. Collector Sharath said that Rs 2 lakh has been sanctioned for the building repairs.

The meeting was attended by ZPTC Manohar Reddy, MPDO Shyamala and other officials. Later while returning to Kamareddy, Collector Sharath inspected the construction work of Rythu Vedika buildings in the small Atmakur and Malthummeda villages in Nagireddypet mandal. The Collector warned that action would be taken against the engineering authorities if they don't maintain quality in the construction and ordered to complete the works by August 15.