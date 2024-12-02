  • Menu
Kannada actress Shobhitha Shivanna found dead in her Gachibowli flat

Kannada actress Shobhitha Shivanna found dead in her Gachibowli flat
Popular Kannada actress Shobhitha Shivanna, known for acting in both television and cinema, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in her flat in Gachibowli. The 30-year-old actress allegedly took her own life late last night.

Hyderabad: Popular Kannada actress Shobhitha Shivanna, known for acting in both television and cinema, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in her flat in Gachibowli. The 30-year-old actress allegedly took her own life late last night.

Shobhitha Shivanna was reportedly found hanging from the ceiling in her house by the police who had reached the spot on information.

The police shifted the body for post-mortem examination to the State-run hospital mortuary. A case is being registered. The police suspect the actor might have committed suicide.

Shobhitha, who hailed from Sakleshpur in Karnataka’s Hassan district, was married and had been residing in Hyderabad for the past two years.

