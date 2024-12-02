Live
- 'Dhee' Show Choreographer Kanha Mahanti Arrested in Drugs Party Bust
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 2nd December 2024
- STRANGE ARE THE WAYS OF OPPOSITION PARTIES
- CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tributes to Dr. Marri Channa Reddy on His Death Anniversary
- Heartbreakingly Devastating
- Governor Jishnu Dev Varma Attends I-League Match in Hyderabad
- A Rising Tide of Female Participation
- Kannada actress Shobhitha Shivanna found dead in her Gachibowli flat
- All not well with wellness centres
- Malas raise their voice against categorisation of SCs
Just In
Kannada actress Shobhitha Shivanna found dead in her Gachibowli flat
Highlights
Popular Kannada actress Shobhitha Shivanna, known for acting in both television and cinema, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in her flat in Gachibowli. The 30-year-old actress allegedly took her own life late last night.
Hyderabad: Popular Kannada actress Shobhitha Shivanna, known for acting in both television and cinema, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in her flat in Gachibowli. The 30-year-old actress allegedly took her own life late last night.
Shobhitha Shivanna was reportedly found hanging from the ceiling in her house by the police who had reached the spot on information.
The police shifted the body for post-mortem examination to the State-run hospital mortuary. A case is being registered. The police suspect the actor might have committed suicide.
Shobhitha, who hailed from Sakleshpur in Karnataka’s Hassan district, was married and had been residing in Hyderabad for the past two years.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS