‘Kanti Velugu’ beneficiaries to get made-in T spectacles

Hyderabad: 'Made in Telangana' spectacles will be given to beneficiaries of the 'Kanti Velugu' programme, which is aimed at making the State controllable blindness- free, disclosed Health Minister T Harish, while inaugurating the phase-II of the programme at Vivekananda Community Centre, Ameerpet, along with Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Thursday.

Rao said during the phase-I spectacles were imported from China. This time, 'Made in Telangana' spectacles will be given to the beneficiaries. This was possible because of an industry coming up in Sangareddy and the best Industrial policy of the State. He said 20 lakh spectacles have been ordered from the industry. Fifty-five lakh spectacles are to be given to the beneficiaries.

The Health minister called upon all public representatives to actively participate in the program irrespective of their political affiliation and serve people. He said teams would be sent to gated communities and apartments if they can place a request with a tweet, a message or even on the website of GHMC.

The teams will come and provide free spectacles. Everyday 120-130 members will be tested at the camps. There are 199 teams in GHMC; they will work till the last person is screened. There will be five per cent buffer teams to cater to the needs of gated communities. Rao said every thanda and basti will be covered as 16,533 member staff will be checking eyes for next 100 days.