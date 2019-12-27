Kapra: Lot of drama tounfold in Dammaiguda municipality

Kapra: After the call of municipal elections, political drama started in Hyderabad. Dammaiguda municipality residents have started experiencing the elections atmosphere.

The TRS leaders expecting chairman position and ward member positions have already started welfare programmes with the money from their pockets to interact with public. Dammaiguda division Minister Mallareddy has also started some welfare and development programmes at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore in the constituency.

When compared to remaining political parties, TRS party is strong in the division as TDP and Congress party leaders are poor in fighting against problems in division. A total of 37,379 voters have registered in Dammaiguda municipality which includes Bandlaguda Rajiv Gruhakalpa, Kundanpelli, and Dammaiguda panchayat. There are 16 wards and each ward consist 1,900 to 2,100 voters.

Challenges to be faced

According to sources, co-ordination among leaders would be as it is a newly formed municipality. There is no government land in the area for developing a graveyard due to increase of real estate.

Residents in the area protested on the issue previously. There was no progress in works of damaged roads and electric poles despite people submitting many memorandums to MLAs and MPs.

There was also pollution problem in the division due to Jawahar Nagar dumping yard. Officials promised the locals regarding the shifting of dumping yard, but no work has been done so far regarding this.