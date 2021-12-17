Karimnagar: Alphores students excell in junior inter-2021 exams

Karimnagar: The students of Alphores Group of Institutions have excelled in junior inter-2021 exams, the results of which were announced on Thursday.

In a statement released here on Thursday, Dr V Narender Reddy, the Chairman of Alphores Educational Institutions said that the students achieved amazing marks in junior inter 2021 results.

In MPC, Mekala Kaveri, V Hema Sri, E Navya Sree, Sidra Hyman and A Saipranavi have secured 467 marks out of 470 and stood first in the State.

In MEC, Lakshminivas stood first in the State with 494 marks out of 500 in the category and V Sri Nandini scored 492 and G Srichakritha scored 492 marks.

In BiPC, Aakula Archana scored 437, Kola Harika 437

and E Sankirtana 435 marks for 440 marks.

In CEC, Kirti Vidyadharani scored 478 marks and D Saiprasanna scored 476 marks out of 500.

Despite Covid-19 impact, the institutions were able to achieve such solid success by providing excellent education to the students online as well as monitoring consistency after the start of offline classes, Reddy said.

He appreciated students and parents for the marvellous performance in the Junior Inter -2021 results. He thanked the faculty and non-faculty staff who contributed to this success.