Karimnagar: Christmas celebrations in Blue Bells school

Karimnagar: Christmas celebrations were held at Blue Bells School at Hanuman Nagar here on Tuesday.

School Principal Janga Sunita Manohar Reddy explained the festival and the biography of Jesus to the students. She described Jesus as a symbol of sacrifice.

The School children wore different getups like Santa Claus, angels, Mother Mary, Jesus and entertained everyone. Sweets were distributed to children. Students, teachers, and parents participated in the programme.