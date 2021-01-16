Karimnagar Dairy filling station inaugurated

Karimnagar: The Karimnagar Milk Producer Company Limited, aka Karimnagar Dairy, now entered petroleum products marketing.

Civil Supplies and BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar along with Mayor Y Sunil Rao and Karimnagar Dairy Chairman Ch Rajeshwara Rao inaugurated Karimnagar Dairy Filling Station on the premises of Karimnagar Dairy at Padma Nagar in Karimnagar town on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said Karimnagar dairy recorded the highest sales in the State by selling over two lakh litres of milk per day.

Appreciating the Karimnagar dairy for launching several innovative welfare schemes for over 70,000 dairy producers and their family members and also the milching animals, the Minister said the Karimnagar Dairy sweets have emerged a brand throughout the district. He also directed the Dairy authorities to take steps to benefit the farming community by providing them with additional income.

Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao was all praise for Karimnagar Dairy Chairman Ch Rajeshwara Rao for making the dairy run in profits and benefiting the farmers by introducing several reforms and welfare schemes.

Karimnagar Dairy Chairman Ch Rajeshwara Rao said that they had started the selling of fertilizers for the benefit of farming community in the rural areas.

Managing Director P Shankar Reddy, advisor V Hanumanth Reddy, directors Prabhakar Rao, Santh Prakash Reddy, Swamy Reddy, Sudhakar Rao, Venkat Reddy, Limbadri also spoke.

Later, the Minister released Karimnagar Dairy annual diary on the occasion. Municipal Corporators B Srikanth, Thota Ramulu and others were also present.