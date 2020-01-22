Karimnagar: DEO Durga Prasad advises students to work hard

Karimnagar: The students must work hard to excel in all fields in the competitive world for their better settlement in life, said Karimnagar District Education Officer Durga Prasad.



The DEO visited Zilla Parishad High School Keshavapatnam of Shankarapatnam mandal on Wednesday and appealed to the students to attend the school regularly and improve their knowledge in all subjects.

He also urged the 10th class students to focus on their studies and work hard to get 10 GPA to fulfill their parents' dreams. Later he examined the teachers attendance register and interacted with headmistress about the school development activities. He also gave some instructions to Midday meal workers to serve nutritious and delicious food to students.

Headmistress Arepelli Mamatha Gautami and teachers spoke with the DEO. The DEO expressed satisfaction on the functioning of the school.