Karimnagar: District Industrial Promotion Committee holds meet

Karimnagar: District Collector RV Karnan informed that a subsidy of Rs 11.75 crore has been approved for 21 units applying under TS-iPass in the district. The District Industrial Promotion Committee meeting was held at the college here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, he said to encourage industrialists, 21 units have been sanctioned to the beneficiaries. At the meeting a grant of Rs 11.75 crore was approved and sent proposals to the government for release of funds. Of the 21 units, there would be 10 granite cutting units, two seed processing units, one stone crusher unit, four general engineering units, three food processing units and one mineral water plant unit.

The Collector said that 247 unemployed youth would get employment opportunities through these units. He said a subsidy of Rs 9.05 lakh has been sanctioned to three beneficiaries for purchasing 3 tractors under the T-PRIDE (Telangana State Programme for Rapid Incubation of Dalit Entrepreneurs) Scheme.

The meeting was attended by District Industries Center General Manager Naveen Kumar, Vehicle Inspector Nagalakshmi, NPDCL DE Srinivas, LDM Laxman, Pollution Prevention Board AE Subhash, DTPO Anjaneyulu, State Finance Corporation Assistant Manager Chandra Vikas, Industrial Promotion Officer Madhulatha and others.