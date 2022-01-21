Karimnagar: Door-to-door survey to fathom Covid spread begins today

Karimnagar: In the wake of rise in Covid positive cases, the administration has decided to launch the door-to-door survey in the whole district from Friday onwards.



Accordingly, Additional Collector (local bodies) Garima Agarwal held a teleconference with the officials of Medical and Health, Municipalities, DRDO, Panchayat Raj and others on Thursday. She informed the authorities to constitute special teams for conducting door-to-door survey with ANMs, ASHA workers, panchayat secretaries, Anganwadi workers, SHG women and complete the door to door survey in five days.

The survey teams will visit each and every household and test people suffering from fever and other symptoms. They would carry the testing kits and isolation kits and distribute them after identifying the people suffering from Covid symptoms. The Additional Collector also informed the team members to identify the people who haven't taken the first two doses of vaccine and the persons eligible for the third dose and administer the vaccine by taking them to the nearest vaccination centres.

She also instructed the Medical and Health department to equip the hospitals with oxygen cylinders and open Covid care centres for the treatment of positive cases by keeping them in isolation. She directed the officials to submit the daily reports about the door-to-door survey and people suffering from fever. DMHO Dr Juveria, hospital superintendent Dr Ratnamala, DRDO Srilatha and others participated in the teleconference.