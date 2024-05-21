  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Karimnagar man Nagaraju to run for UK Parliament

Uday Nagaraju from Shanigaram of Koheda mandal of erstwhile Karimnagar district is in UK Parliament election fray
x

Uday Nagaraju from Shanigaram of Koheda mandal of erstwhile Karimnagar district is in UK Parliament election fray

Highlights

Uday Nagaraju from Shanigaram of Koheda mandal of erstwhile Karimnagar district is, in UK Parliament election fray as Labour Party candidate.

Karimnagar: Uday Nagaraju from Shanigaram of Koheda mandal of erstwhile Karimnagar district is, in UK Parliament election fray as Labour Party candidate.

He is standing from North Bedfordshire.

North Bedfordshire is a newly formed parliamentary constituency on the recommendation of the Boundary Commission.

The famous survey firm Electoral Call has predicted that the Labour Party will win 68 percent of seats. As elections are already being held in India, elections will be held in Britain and America this year.

Meanwhile, Uday Nagaraju is the son of Hanumantha Rao and Nirmala Devi of a middle class family. He had a tendency to struggle since childhood and grew up in steps. He did his PG in Public Administration from the famous University College of London in Britain. He established a think-tank, AI Policy Labs realizing the impact of artificial intelligence on the world. He earned a good reputation as an international speaker and writer.

Uday has a good grasp on field level issues. As a school governor, as a volunteer, and as a broad-based political activist, he gained a better understanding of the plight of the common people by going door-to-door for a decade.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X