Karimnagar man Nagaraju to run for UK Parliament
Uday Nagaraju from Shanigaram of Koheda mandal of erstwhile Karimnagar district is, in UK Parliament election fray as Labour Party candidate.
He is standing from North Bedfordshire.
North Bedfordshire is a newly formed parliamentary constituency on the recommendation of the Boundary Commission.
The famous survey firm Electoral Call has predicted that the Labour Party will win 68 percent of seats. As elections are already being held in India, elections will be held in Britain and America this year.
Meanwhile, Uday Nagaraju is the son of Hanumantha Rao and Nirmala Devi of a middle class family. He had a tendency to struggle since childhood and grew up in steps. He did his PG in Public Administration from the famous University College of London in Britain. He established a think-tank, AI Policy Labs realizing the impact of artificial intelligence on the world. He earned a good reputation as an international speaker and writer.
Uday has a good grasp on field level issues. As a school governor, as a volunteer, and as a broad-based political activist, he gained a better understanding of the plight of the common people by going door-to-door for a decade.