Modi’s 100-day agenda is a political strategy: DCM D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday dismissed Prime Minister’s 100-day agenda for the new government as a mere political strategy.



Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha about the review meeting held by the Prime minister to discuss the 100-day agenda for the new government, he said, “It is only a political strategy to influence the mindset of people. We also have our strategies, so does every political party. Exit polls are not correct, India bloc will secure majority and form a government at the Centre.”

Inspection of rain-affected areas

Asked if he would pay a visit to the rain-affected areas, he said, “I will certainly visit areas affected by rain and conduct an inspection. We will hold a meeting of officials after the Legislative Council polls and resolve rain related issues.”