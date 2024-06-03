  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Karnataka > Bengaluru

Modi’s 100-day agenda is a political strategy: DCM D K Shivakumar

Modi’s 100-day agenda is a political strategy: DCM D K Shivakumar
x
Highlights

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday dismissed Prime Minister’s 100-day agenda for the new government as a mere political strategy.

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday dismissed Prime Minister’s 100-day agenda for the new government as a mere political strategy.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha about the review meeting held by the Prime minister to discuss the 100-day agenda for the new government, he said, “It is only a political strategy to influence the mindset of people. We also have our strategies, so does every political party. Exit polls are not correct, India bloc will secure majority and form a government at the Centre.”

Inspection of rain-affected areas

Asked if he would pay a visit to the rain-affected areas, he said, “I will certainly visit areas affected by rain and conduct an inspection. We will hold a meeting of officials after the Legislative Council polls and resolve rain related issues.”

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X