Live
- Nitrogen pressure reducing stations to cut cost, up productivity
- Over 11,000 poll-related FIRs registered in Andhra Pradesh
- Very hopeful of positive results: Sonia Gandhi
- Nadda holds meet with top BJP leaders
- All arrangements in place for counting exercise
- Vote counting to start at 8.30 am today
- Bengaluru breaks 133-yr record for highest daily rainfall in June
- India created world record with 64.2 cr voting
- Security blanket over AP
- Will exit polls become exact polls?
Just In
Modi’s 100-day agenda is a political strategy: DCM D K Shivakumar
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday dismissed Prime Minister’s 100-day agenda for the new government as a mere political strategy.
Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha about the review meeting held by the Prime minister to discuss the 100-day agenda for the new government, he said, “It is only a political strategy to influence the mindset of people. We also have our strategies, so does every political party. Exit polls are not correct, India bloc will secure majority and form a government at the Centre.”
Inspection of rain-affected areas
Asked if he would pay a visit to the rain-affected areas, he said, “I will certainly visit areas affected by rain and conduct an inspection. We will hold a meeting of officials after the Legislative Council polls and resolve rain related issues.”