Karimnagar: Youth await to secure jobs in police department

Karimnagar: With the State government issuing notifications on Monday to fill a large number of vacant SI and constable posts, there is excitement among the youth of Karimnagar district.

The enthusiasm of the youth of the four districts is visible in terms of winning the competition. The young men and women have already started their exercise towards fulfilling their dream of a job and look at themselves in police uniform.

While wrestling with books available in the libraries the youth is also busy with physical exercises to increase fitness levels. This time, the police majority of the youth showing a passion for the police job.

In Karimnagar, Sircilla, Peddapalli and Jagtial districts, about 60,000 people are vying for khaki jobs depending on their eligibility for the respective posts. Applications will be accepted online from May 2 to 20, and the job aspirants getting ready required certificates.

Thousands of youths have attended a qualifying exam conducted recently by the police department for free training in four districts. Women in particular are showing more interest in police jobs now than in the past

On the other hand, with the introduction of zonal system of government jobs the local candidates may get more jobs. According to officials 283 civil and 125 AR constable posts are vacant in Karimnagar Commissionerate.

In Ramagundam Commissionerate civil 274 and AR 167 posts, in Jagtial district, civil 65 and AR 511, in Sircilla district, 65 civil constable and 77 AR constable posts will be filled through direct recruitment.

With the release of the notification, there is a festive mood among the job aspirants Karimnagar district.