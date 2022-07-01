Karimnagar's woman chef to cook Telangana dishes for PM Modi

Karimnagar: To cook and serve the Prime Minister of the country one should be a chef at least in a five-star hotel. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is going to visit Hyderabad soon, is going to see the taste of food cooked by a common woman's hand. Although the background is very ordinary, she is an extraordinary woman in the preparation of Telangana's flavors.

That is why she is chosen to cook food for the visiting VIP. It has been decided to give a taste of Telangana dishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will be attending the BJP National Working Committee meetings to be held from July 2 in Hyderabad.

For that a cook, G Yadamma from Karimnagar district is selected. Yadamma's home village, where she has been cooking for 29 years, is Gauravelli village in Husnabad mandal of Siddipet district. At the age of 15, she got married to a man from Kondapur, Chigurumamidi mandal in Karimnagar district. After reaching Karimnagar, Yadamma learned cooking from a man named Venkanna in Mankammathota.

It is said that those who have eaten her vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes cannot help but say wow. Yadamma can cook for 10, 000 people. She got good recognition for cooking during the meetings organised by BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar along with the programmes attended by Ministers KTR and Gangula Kamalakar.

Sanjay Kumar called Yadamma to a big hotel in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Some dishes were prepared and tasted. Speaking to The Hans India Yadamma said 'Modi sir asked about Telangana cuisine. Sanjay Kumar referred my name and told him I will cook good dishes" They want to eat vegetable dishes. We cook five types of dishes like pulihora, pappu annam, daddojanam, bagara, vegetables like gangavaili curry dal, pachipulusu, sambaru, gutti vankata.

We also prepare sakinams, sarvapindi, rice, bhakshas, payasam and pappugares. They want me to cook for important people in a big hotel. She expressed her happiness saying that Modi eats the food she cooks.