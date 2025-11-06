Karthika Pournami celebrations dazzle devotees across Mancherial

Karthika Pournami festivities lit up Mancherial district on Wednesday, turning the occasion into a visual and spiritual spectacle. From the early hours before sunrise, devotees thronged temples in large numbers.

Married couples and women lit traditional Karthika Usiri lamps and performed special rituals with great devotion. To serve the surging crowds, donors organized annadanam (free food distribution) at several temples.

In Gudem village of Dandepalli mandal, the Sri Rama Sahitha Satyanarayana Swamy temple, was overwhelmed with streams of devotees.

Pilgrims performed sacred rituals along the banks of the holy Godavari River. Nearly one lakh devotees had darshan of the Swamy and offered special prayers. Many couples observed religious vows, while women participated in large numbers in the ceremonial lighting of Karthika lamps.

DCP Eggadi Bhaskar and former MLA Diwakar Rao also visited the temple and offered prayers.

At the Sri Bugga Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple in Kannala village of Bellampalli mandal, the influx of devotees transformed the area into a vibrant spiritual hub.

Women performed ritual baths in the temple pond and lit lamps near the Shiva Lingam and Nandishwara idols in front of the temple. Offerings were made to Lord Rajarajeshwara, and devotees fulfilled their vows with deep reverence.