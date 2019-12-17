Trending :
Kavitha prays at Yellakonda temple

Nawabpet: Former MP and Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha visited Sri Parvathi Parameshwara temple at Yellakonda on Monday. She conducted archana, special prayers and offered silk robs to the gods.

Speaking on the occasion, she said she was happy about the visit and told the local leaders to approach the authorities concerned for the development of the ancient temple. MLA Kale Yadaiah, temple chairman Bharat Reddy, sarpanch R Venkata Reddy, MPP Nagireddy, co-option member Gouse, former ZPTC Ramreddy, temple priests Nagaraju Swamy, Shivakumar Swamy and others were present.

