Kavitha prays at Yellakonda temple
Highlights
Former MP and Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha visited Sri Parvathi Parameshwara temple at Yellakonda on Monday. She conducted archana, special...
Nawabpet: Former MP and Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha visited Sri Parvathi Parameshwara temple at Yellakonda on Monday. She conducted archana, special prayers and offered silk robs to the gods.
Speaking on the occasion, she said she was happy about the visit and told the local leaders to approach the authorities concerned for the development of the ancient temple. MLA Kale Yadaiah, temple chairman Bharat Reddy, sarpanch R Venkata Reddy, MPP Nagireddy, co-option member Gouse, former ZPTC Ramreddy, temple priests Nagaraju Swamy, Shivakumar Swamy and others were present.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
18 Dec 2019 1:04 PM GMT